Dollar bearish bets rise after dismal jobs report

By IFCMarkets

US dollar net short bets increase slowed to $10.50 billion from $9.89 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to April 7 and released on Monday April 13. The change in overall dollar position was due to increase in bullish bets on British Pound and Swiss franc, while bearish bets on Canadian and Australian dollars were cut as they maintained net short positions against the dollar. Bearish dollar bets rose as the Federal Reserve announced about a $2.3 trillion expansion of its financing program with its commercial security funding facility beginning on April 14 to purchase commercial securities issued by corporations, banks and municipalities. At the same time the Labor Department’s dismal jobs report indicated more than expected 701,000 Americans lost their jobs in March.

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate April 07 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change CAD bearish positive -1744 -185 AUD bearish positive -2183 -631 EUR bullish positive 10841 605 GBP bullish positive 285 -103 CHF bullish positive 722 79 JPY bullish positive 2576 451 Total 10497

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:

This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.