Dollar bearish bets edge up after weak data

April 27, 2020

By IFCMarkets

US dollar net short bets increase continued to $11.51 billion from $11.34 billion against the major currencies during the one week period, according to the report of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) covering data up to April 21 and released on Friday April 24. The change in overall dollar position was due to increase in bullish bets on yen and Swiss franc, while bearish bets on Canadian and Australian dollars were cut further as they maintained net short positions against the dollar. British Pound bets turned bearish joining Canadian and Australian dollars. Bearish dollar bets rose as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected 8.7% drop in retail sales in March, and the Federal Reserve reported US capacities utilization declined to lower than expected 72.7% in March from 77%, while the industrial production fell 5.4% – the largest drop since 1946.

 

CFTC Sentiment vs Exchange Rate

April 14 2020 Bias Ex RateTrend Position $ mln Weekly Change
CAD bearish positive -1683 28
AUD bearish positive -2189 102
EUR bullish negative 11838 -51
GBP bullish positive -106 -361
CHF bullish positive 635 29
JPY bullish positive 3019 377
Total 11515

 

commitment of traders net long short
commitment of traders weekly change
market sentiment ratio long short positions

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Note:
This overview has an informative and tutorial character and is published for free. All the data, included in the overview, are received from public sources, recognized as more or less reliable. Moreover, there is no guarantee that the indicated information is full and precise. Overviews are not updated. The whole information in each overview, including opinion, indicators, charts and anything else, is provided only for familiarization purposes and is not financial advice or а recommendation. The whole text and its any part, as well as the charts cannot be considered as an offer to make a deal with any asset. IFC Markets and its employees under any circumstances are not liable for any action taken by someone else during or after reading the overview.

