14 Apr

Crude OIL Analysis: OPEC + agreement signed

April 14, 2020

OPEC + agreement signed

23 OPEC + member countries, including Russia, agreed to reduce oil production by around 10 million barrels per day (bpd). Other oil producing countries will also join them. Particularly, Brazil and a number of other states have already stated this. The USA and Canada may also participate. Thus, according to the Energy Intelligence Agency, the total volume of world oil production may be reduced by 20 million bpd. The OPEC agreement is expected to remain in force until May 2022. OPEC + will limit oil production from May 1, 2020. The exact dates of other countries’ accession are not yet known, but it is expected to happen before the end of June. Let us recall that due to the quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic, excess oil in the world market is estimated by various international organizations and banks in the amount of 16 to 30 million bpd.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 30,5
Stop loss Below 20,5

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

