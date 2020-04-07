07 Apr

COTTON Analysis: Cotton production in India is expected to decline

April 7, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Cotton production in India is expected to decline

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects cotton yields in the 2020/21 season to be 28.78 million bales (480 pounds each). This is 2% less than in the previous season. The decrease is due to the reduction in agricultural land allotted for cotton in India. Note that Indian farmers mention a shortage of labor in agriculture due to quarantine announced by the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This may become an additional reason of India’s yields reduction. This country is the 2nd cotton producer in the world after China.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Neutral
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 53.5
Stop loss Below 47.5

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

