COTTON Analysis: Cotton production in India is expected to decline

By IFCMarkets
Cotton production in India is expected to decline
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects cotton yields in the 2020/21 season to be 28.78 million bales (480 pounds each). This is 2% less than in the previous season. The decrease is due to the reduction in agricultural land allotted for cotton in India. Note that Indian farmers mention a shortage of labor in agriculture due to quarantine announced by the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This may become an additional reason of India’s yields reduction. This country is the 2nd cotton producer in the world after China.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Buy
|MACD
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 53.5
|Stop loss
|Below 47.5
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter