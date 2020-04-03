03 Apr

CORN Analysis: Estimates of increased US corn planting bearish for corn price

April 3, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Estimates of increased US corn planting bearish for corn price

US farmers plan to increase corn acreage as soybean prices have collapsed. Farmers intend to plant 96.99 million acres (MA) of corn in 2020/21, which would be 7.29 MA above last year’s planting -according to the Planting Intentions survey results by USDA. And falling crude oil prices make corn usage for bioethanol production less attractive, lowering corn demand. Ethanol production per day fell 165,000 barrels over week in the week ending March 27. It averaged 840,000 barrels per day – the lowest weekly production since September 2013. Lower demand and higher expected supply are bearish for corn prices.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 335.3
Stop loss Above 354

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Economics & Fundamentals
Stocks Have Entered a 25-35year Crisis Cycle Re-evaluation Event Apr 3, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We can only imagine what many of you are thinking and feeling right now.  Shock?  Concern?  Despair?  Some of you have already emailed us asking about the US and Global markets to find out what our predictive…
Metals Rally Amidst Market Stabilisation Apr 3, 2020 - By Orbex  Gold - It’s been a much quieter week for the yellow metal on the back of the recent volatility we have seen in prior weeks. The ongoing coronavirus situation continues to dominate market news-flow and remains the key…
Concerned That Asia Could Blow A Hole In Future Economic Recovery Apr 2, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Thinking somewhat far off into the future, our researchers believe China/Asia could become the next Black Hole in the global economy.  China recently released its March PMI number which came in at 52.0 – showing moderate expansion…