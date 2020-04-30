30 Apr

Colombia cuts rate 2nd time, to boost US dollar sales

April 30, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

Colombia’s central bank cut its rate for the second time this year to continue what it described as a “countercyclical drive of monetary policy” and said it would increase the amount of currency hedging by conducting new sales of U.S. dollars through forward operations for up to US$1 billion.
The Central Bank of Colombia (CBC) cut its benchmark interest rate by another 50 basis points to 3.25 percent and has now cut it by 100 points this year following a similar cut in March.
The rate cut was expected by analysts who expect the rate to be cut further to 3.0 percent by mid-year.
In April 2014 CBC embarked on a tightening cycle, raising its rate 14 times by 450 basis points to 7.75 percent in July 2016.
But in December 2016 it reversed course, lowering the rate 12 times until it paused in April 2018.
The rate cut in March this year was the first cut since then.
In today’s statement, CBC said it would also continue to hold foreign exchange swaps for up to US$400 million.
Earlier this month the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast Colombia’s economy, which remained resilient last year with growth of 3.3 percent, would contract 2.4 percent this year due to the disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.
This would be Colombia’s first economic recession since 1999. Growth in 2021 is expected to rebound and remain around 3.5 percent over the medium term, supported by domestic demand.
Colombia’s peso fell sharply at the start of March but has stabilized since then and was trading around 3,958 to the U.S. dollar today, down 17 percent this year.

www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Bitcoin’s coming of age? May’s historic halving taking place in a new era Apr 30, 2020 - By George Prior The Bitcoin price will hit ‘at least $10,000’ even before the four-yearly ‘halving’ event taking place in two weeks, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The prediction from the chief…
CloudMD Is My TeleHealth Stock Apr 30, 2020 - With telehealth becoming a rising star in the coronavirus era, Keith Schaefer discusses why one company rapidly expanding in Canada stands out. By The Life Science Report - Source: Keith Schaefer for Streetwise Reports   04/28/2020 An entirely newand highly profitableindustry…
Q1 GDP Data Masking The True Global Economic Future? Apr 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As Q1 GDP data is released on Wednesday, April 29, which will reflect the first three months of 2020 in terms of total economic output, we believe the number will skew the current true global economic conditions…