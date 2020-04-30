Chimerix Shares Rise 50% as FDA Gives ‘Go Ahead’ for Phase 2/3 ALI Study in COVID-19 Patients

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 04/29/2020

Shares of Chimerix Inc. traded higher after the company reported it has received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2/3 Study of dociparstat sodium in acute lung injury for patients afflicted with severe COVID-19.

Biopharmaceutical company Chimerix Inc. (CMRX:NASDAQ), which focuses on developing medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will initiate a Phase 2/3 study of dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) in COVID-19 patients suffering from acute lung injury (ALI).

The firm explained that “DSTAT is a glycosaminoglycan derivative of heparin with robust anti-inflammatory properties, including the potential to address underlying causes of coagulation disorders with substantially reduced risk of bleeding complications compared to commercially available forms of heparin.“

Joseph Lasky, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary and Critical Care Section Chief, John W. Deming, M.D. Endowed Chair in Internal Medicine at Tulane University Medical School commented, “Given the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have evaluated many potential targets to address the clinical manifestations associated with severe COVID-19…Based on the literature, we believe DSTAT has the potential to reduce the excessive inflammation, immune cell infiltration and hypercoagulation associated with poor outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19 infection.”

The company’s CEO Mike Sherman remarked, ” DSTAT is well-suited to unlock the anti-inflammatory properties of heparin as it may be dosed at much higher levels than any available form of heparin without triggering bleeding complications…We had planned to evaluate DSTAT in several indications of high unmet need, including ALI from different causes. The pandemic intensified our focus on ALI associated with COVID-19. Our team has worked closely with critical care physicians treating COVID-19 patients and with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a Phase 2/3 protocol to determine if DSTAT can reduce the need for mechanical ventilation and improve the rate of survival in patients with severe COVID-19 infection.”

The company outlined its plans for the study indicating that it will be a randomized, double-blind Phase 2/3 trial to determine the safety and efficacy of DSTAT in adults with severe COVID-19 who are at a high risk of respiratory failure. The study subjects will be confirmed COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization and supplemental oxygen therapy. The primary endpoint established in the study is the percentage of subjects who survive and do not require mechanical ventilation through 28 days. Several secondary endpoints listed include time needed for showing improvement, time to hospital discharge, time to resolution of fever, number of ventilator-free days, all-cause mortality and changes in several key biomarkers.

The study will begin by enrolling 24 subjects in Phase 2 to first establish dosage levels and then expand to 74 total patients. The firm advised that if Phase 2 results are positive, it would enroll approximately 450 subjects in the Phase 3 portion of the study.

The company reported that “the clinical manifestations of COVID-19 range from mild, self-limited respiratory tract illness to severe alveolar damage and progressive respiratory failure, multiple organ failure, and death. Mortality in COVID-19 is associated with severe pulmonary disease and coagulation disorders such as disseminated intravascular coagulation.” The firm indicated that the mechanisms of action of DSTAT may address overactive inflammatory response including underlying causes of blood coagulation disorders associated with COVID-19.

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Durham, N.C. which is engaged in advancing medicines in the areas of cancer and other serious diseases. The company listed that it presently has two active clinical-stage development programs. The first is dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) which is a glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity. The second pipeline candidate is brincidofovir (BCV) which is an antiviral drug being developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Chimerix began the day with a market capitalization of around $93.2 million with approximately 61.74 million shares outstanding. CMRX shares opened 30% higher today at $1.97 (+$0.46, +30.46%) over yesterday’s $1.51 closing price. The stock has traded today between $1.82 to $2.62 per share and is currently trading at $2.27 (+$0.76, +50.33%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: CMRX:NASDAQ,

)