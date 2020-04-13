13 Apr

Can EURUSD Establish Support At 1.0950?

April 13, 2020

By Orbex

The euro currency broke out past the resistance level of 1.0950 into Friday’s close.

Price action advanced slightly higher to highs of 1.0951 before retreating.

The current retracement will see EURUSD falling back to the 1.0950 level. If support forms here, then we expect the bullish momentum to resume.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The upside target of 1.1055 – 1.1030 will be the next main target levels, followed by a likely move higher toward the 1.1200 handle.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
AI Trading System Using Fibonacci Theory Forecasts Future Gold, Silver & Stock prices – Part IV Apr 13, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As we’ve attempted to illustrate the intuitive nature of the Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system we as one of the tools to help us understand the markets and price setups, we now want to more clearly illustrate…
Artificial Intelligence Fibonacci Trading System Predicts Next Price Move Apr 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Now that you’ve learned about Fibonacci Price Theory Part I and how major and minor Fibonacci Price Pivots help to map out true price structure Part II, we’ll continue our research article illustrating why we believe a…
Tankers Are the Big Winners of the 2020 Oil Crash Apr 10, 2020 - With onshore storage becoming increasingly scarce, the volume of oil being stored on ships will continue to rise, delivering a once-in-a-generation opportunity for oil tankers, according to McAlinden Partners. The Energy Report - Source: McAlinden Research for Streetwise Reports   04/08/2020…