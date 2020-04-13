Can EURUSD Establish Support At 1.0950?

By Orbex
The euro currency broke out past the resistance level of 1.0950 into Friday’s close.
Price action advanced slightly higher to highs of 1.0951 before retreating.
The current retracement will see EURUSD falling back to the 1.0950 level. If support forms here, then we expect the bullish momentum to resume.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The upside target of 1.1055 – 1.1030 will be the next main target levels, followed by a likely move higher toward the 1.1200 handle.
By Orbex