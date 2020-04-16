Biotech to Test Stem Cell Product in COVID-19-Caused Acute Respiratory Distress

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 04/15/2020

A description of Mesoblast’s multi-site clinical trial and possible implication for the therapeutic are provided in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In an April 9 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reported that Mesoblast Ltd. (MESO:NASDAQ; MSB:ASX) intends to evaluate Ryoncil (remestemcel-L) as a treatment for COVID-19-caused acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

As such, in collaboration with the Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network, Mesoblast will launch a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product. The study will involve 240 COVID-19 patients with ARDS and will be carried out at more than 20 U.S. centers. The trial’s primary endpoint will be the mortality rate at 28 days.

Initial data from the study are expected within months. If the results are positive then Mesoblast might be able to get Ryoncil fast tracked for label expansion, Ramakanth pointed out. Currently, Ryoncil is under priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in children. The associated PDUFA date is Sept. 30, 2020.

“We are encouraged by the news and believe the strong clinical data that Ryoncil generated to date provide a solid rationale for evaluating Ryoncil in COVID-19 patients with ARDS,” Ramakanth commented.

For instance, Ryoncil significantly improved respiratory function in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who had the elevated inflammation seen in COVID-19 patients with ARDS. This result was from a randomized, placebo-controlled study of 60 patients. Also, Ryoncil has been shown to have a positive safety profile in 1,100-plus patients .

H.C. Wainwright projects that Ryoncil will generate $150 million in risk-adjusted U.S. revenues by 2030. The financial institution has a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $14 per share on Mesoblast, the current share price of which is $7.40.

