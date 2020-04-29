29 Apr

AUDUSD Analysis: Smaller decline in Australia’s inflation bullish for AUDUSD

April 29, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Smaller decline in Australia’s inflation bullish for AUDUSD

Australia’s consumer inflation slowing was less than expected in the first quarter of 2020: the CPI rose 0.3% over quarter in Q1 after 0.7% growth in the last three months of 2019, when a 0.2% growth was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6546
Stop loss Below 0.6485

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
US Stock Market Enters Twilight Zone Apr 29, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - The US stock market has rallied substantially since the bottom on March 23, 2020.  Our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system is showing us just how fragile the US stock market and certain sectors of the markets really…
Stock of the Week: Facebook’s fortunes trolled by Covid-19 Apr 29, 2020 - By Han Tan, Market Analyst, ForexTime  - You’re probably one of Facebook’s more than 1.6 billion active daily users. And during this quarantine period, you’re likely finding yourself scrolling through the News Feed a lot more than usual. However, more…
Gold and Oil: Remembering the ’70s Apr 28, 2020 - Though sector expert Michael Ballanger's focus is on the precious metals, given current market conditions he sees potential in oil as well. By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   04/27/2020 Before I get started on my…