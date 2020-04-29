AUDUSD Analysis: Smaller decline in Australia’s inflation bullish for AUDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Smaller decline in Australia’s inflation bullish for AUDUSD
Australia’s consumer inflation slowing was less than expected in the first quarter of 2020: the CPI rose 0.3% over quarter in Q1 after 0.7% growth in the last three months of 2019, when a 0.2% growth was expected. This is bullish for AUDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.6546
|Stop loss
|Below 0.6485
