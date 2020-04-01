AUDUSD Analysis: Lower commodity prices bearish for AUDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Lower commodity prices bearish for AUDUSD
Reserve Bank of Australia reported commodity prices decline deepened in March: exported commodity prices dropped 10.2% year over year following a 6% decline in February. Falling prices for commodities which account for over half of Australia’s export earnings. This is bearish for AUDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 0.6051
|Stop loss
|Above 0.6136
