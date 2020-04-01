01 Apr

AUDUSD Analysis: Lower commodity prices bearish for AUDUSD

April 1, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Reserve Bank of Australia reported commodity prices decline deepened in March: exported commodity prices dropped 10.2% year over year following a 6% decline in February. Falling prices for commodities which account for over half of Australia’s export earnings. This is bearish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.6051
Stop loss Above 0.6136

