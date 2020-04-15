AUDUSD Analysis: Falling consumer confidence in Australia bearish for AUDUSD

By IFCMarkets
Falling consumer confidence in Australia bearish for AUDUSD
Consumer confidence dropped in Australia in April: it dropped 17.7% after 3.8% decline in March, according to Westpack Banking Corporation Consumer Sentiment survey report. This is bearish for AUDUSD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 0.6284
|Stop loss
|Above 0.6412
