15 Apr

AUDUSD Analysis: Falling consumer confidence in Australia bearish for AUDUSD

April 15, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Falling consumer confidence in Australia bearish for AUDUSD

Consumer confidence dropped in Australia in April: it dropped 17.7% after 3.8% decline in March, according to Westpack Banking Corporation Consumer Sentiment survey report. This is bearish for AUDUSD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Sell
Donchian Channel Sell
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 0.6284
Stop loss Above 0.6412

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

