28 Apr

AUDUSD Analysis: AUDUSD rising despite contracting business activities in Australia

April 28, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Private sector activity in Australia continued to contract in April: the Commonwealth Bank flash Composite PMI dropped to 22.4 in April, after declining to 39.4 in March. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business activity, while readings below 50.0 indicate contraction. This is bearish for AUDUSD but the technical setup is bullish for the pair.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.6506
Stop loss Below 0.6433

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

