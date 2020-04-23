AU200 Analysis: Deteriorating data bearish for AU200

By IFCMarkets
Deteriorating data bearish for AU200
Australia’s economic data in the recent week deteriorated: unemployment ticked up, an economic leading indicator declined further and another index showed accelerating contraction in private sector. Thus, unemployment inched up to 5.2% from 5.1% in February, the Westpack bank leading index fell from 0.4% over month decline in February to 0.8% drop in March, the weakest reading since December 2008, and the Commonwealth Bank composite index fell to 22.4 from 39.4 in February. These are all bearish for AU200.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Neutral
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Fibonacci
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Sell
|Buy stop
|Below 5077.09
|Stop loss
|Above 5318.50
