23 Apr

AU200 Analysis: Deteriorating data bearish for AU200

April 23, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Deteriorating data bearish for AU200

Australia’s economic data in the recent week deteriorated: unemployment ticked up, an economic leading indicator declined further and another index showed accelerating contraction in private sector. Thus, unemployment inched up to 5.2% from 5.1% in February, the Westpack bank leading index fell from 0.4% over month decline in February to 0.8% drop in March, the weakest reading since December 2008, and the Commonwealth Bank composite index fell to 22.4 from 39.4 in February. These are all bearish for AU200.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Neutral
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Sell
Parabolic SAR Sell
Fibonacci Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Sell
Buy stop Below 5077.09
Stop loss Above 5318.50

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Stock Market News
How Price Gaps Help Traders Hit the “TARGET” of Opportunity Apr 23, 2020 - Here's how a bearish price gap on Target's chart foretold of the retail giant's Q1 2020 nosedive By Elliott Wave International As many of us continue the process of working from home, isolated with young children and significant others day…
Real Estate Crash The Next Shoe To Drop – Part II Apr 23, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - As we continue to delve into the looming Real Estate crisis that will likely hit the US and globe over the next 12 to 24+ months, we want to focus on the human psychological process of dealing…
Deflationary Psychology Versus the Fed: Here’s the Likely Winner Apr 22, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International - Weeks before the February top in the DJIA, the January Elliott Wave Theorist (Elliott Wave International President Robert Prechter's monthly publication about financial markets and social trends since 1979) said: Most economists believe the Fed…