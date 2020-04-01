After 103 corona interest rate cuts in Q1, what now?

By CentralBankNews.info

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, central banks from the South Pacific to the North Atlantic have slashed interest rates 103 times, injected trillions of dollars of liquidity into the financial system, launched a flurry of loan programs and bought bonds in a firefighting exercise to prevent a global recession from becoming a global depression.

Judging from the recent easing of strains in financial markets, this massive bout of monetary stimulus, along with a trillions of dollars of spending by governments worldwide, will help the global economy overcome the shock from the shutdown of large parts of the global economy to limit the spread of Covid-19.

But in the process, interest rates at all the world’s major central banks, are now effectively at the zero-lower bound, raising uncomfortable questions about the future of monetary policy.

Even if policy makers are successful in engineering a recovery, both in asset markets and the underlying economy, is there any ammunition left to tackle the next downturn or a sudden crises?

And if asset markets fail to recover, what then? More stimulus?



With interest at rock-bottom, the answer by central banks in advanced economies is large-scale purchases of both government and private securities, a tactic now used by all Group of Seven (G7) central banks: the U.S., Japan, the euro area, the U.K and Canada.

But it’s not just central banks in developed markets that are using the monetary tool of asset purchases, or quantitative easing. Now it’s being used worldwide.

Chile’s central bank is buying bank bonds while the central banks of Israel, Poland, Colombia, the Philippines, South Africa, Jamaica and Iceland are buying government debt in the secondary market.

The problem is this tool has been employed to little avail by the Bank of Japan for almost two decades, by the European Central Bank for five years and by the Federal Reserve in various phases since the global financial crises in 2008.

While asset prices prices have risen and debt has accumulated, economic growth has trended downward and the wealth gap has widened.