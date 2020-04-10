10-Year Note Speculators increased their bearish bets for 2nd week

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators raised their bearish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets again this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -70,798 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 14th. This was a weekly change of -9,774 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -61,024 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) growing by 45,053 contracts (to a weekly total of 551,217 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) rose by a greater amount of 54,827 contracts for the week (to a total of 622,015 contracts).

10-Year Speculators slightly added to their bearish bets for a second week following a huge sell-off in bearish positions starting in February and into March. Speculators have added a total of 17,762 contracts in the past two weeks to the existing bearish standing that now sits at a total of -70,798 contracts. Bearish positions rose as high as a total of -398,919 contracts on February 11th which shows that speculators have now effectively shed approximately 320,000 bearish contracts since February and as the market turmoil pushed investors into the 10-Year as a strong safe-haven destination.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 25,955 contracts on the week. This was a weekly loss of -8,391 contracts from the total net of 34,346 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $138.21 which was an advance of $0.31 from the previous close of $137.90, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email