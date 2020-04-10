10-Year Note Speculators edged their bearish bets higher this week

10-Year Note Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large bond speculators slightly added to their bearish net positions in the 10-Year Note futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of 10-Year Note futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -61,024 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday April 7th. This was a weekly change of -7,988 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -53,036 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) declining by -783 contracts (to a weekly total of 506,164 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) advanced by 7,205 contracts for the week (to a total of 567,188 contracts).

10-Year speculators slightly increased their bearish bets this week following two straight weeks of declining bearish positions. As the economic disruption happens due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 10-Year has been a strong safe haven and that has pushed speculators to shed their overall bearish positions from a total of -398,919 contracts on February 11th to a total of -61,024 contracts this week. The overall net position has now been under -100,000 contracts for two straight weeks for the first time since January of 2019.

10-Year Note Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 34,346 contracts on the week. This was a weekly increase of 27,190 contracts from the total net of 7,156 contracts reported the previous week.

10-Year Note Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the 10-Year Note Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $137.90 which was a shortfall of $-0.78 from the previous close of $138.68, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

