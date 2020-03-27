27 Mar

XAUUSD Rebounding Off The Support Level

March 27, 2020

By Orbex

Gold prices briefly dipped to the 1594 level of support before rebounding slightly higher.

With the current momentum in place, there is scope for a move toward the 1655 level of resistance.

We, therefore, expect gold prices to remain range-bound within the 1655 and 1594 levels.

In the event of a breakout above 1655, we expect a move back to the 1700 level.

