XAUUSD Rebounding Off The Support Level

By Orbex
Gold prices briefly dipped to the 1594 level of support before rebounding slightly higher.
With the current momentum in place, there is scope for a move toward the 1655 level of resistance.
We, therefore, expect gold prices to remain range-bound within the 1655 and 1594 levels.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
In the event of a breakout above 1655, we expect a move back to the 1700 level.
By Orbex