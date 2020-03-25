WTI Remains Range Bound

By Orbex
Crude oil price action remains modest with price erasing the gains made earlier in the day.
Oil prices continue to remain slightly volatile in the near term.
However, if the downside bias persists, we could expect oil prices to dip back to the 22.00 handle.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
This would mark another retest of the support level. To the upside, the resistance level at 28.00 will be the near term target.
By Orbex