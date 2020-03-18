WTI Pressured To The Downside

By Orbex

Crude oil prices are not getting a respite from the selling.

Price action remains heavily in favor of sellers, and the recent rebound was met with renewed declines.

Crude oil could likely slip to the 28.00 handle in the near term.

The upside remains questionable in the near term unless there is a strong breakout above 30.15.

