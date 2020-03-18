WTI Pressured To The Downside

By Orbex
Crude oil prices are not getting a respite from the selling.
Price action remains heavily in favor of sellers, and the recent rebound was met with renewed declines.
Crude oil could likely slip to the 28.00 handle in the near term.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The upside remains questionable in the near term unless there is a strong breakout above 30.15.
By Orbex