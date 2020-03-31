31 Mar

WTI Crude Oil Slips To Fresh Lows

March 31, 2020

By Orbex

Oil prices are down over 6% on the day as price broke past the previous support of 22.00.

On an intraday basis, oil prices fell to lows of 19.85 before pulling back modestly.

The breached support area of 22.00 will now turn to resistance if price fails to breakout above the level.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





This will open the downside bias with further declines likely. In the event that oil pulls above the 22.00 handle then we could see some short term correction.

By Orbex

 

Energy Financial News
AUDUSD – Correction Continues Higher Mar 31, 2020 - By Orbex - The bigger picture is the loss of 0.6705 base support and the plunge thereafter. The pair printed a low of 0.5510, losing almost 1,200 pips. Currently, the pair is up on a bounce which is likely to…
Golden Arrow Resources Buying Back 10% of Outstanding Shares, Exploration Temporarily Halted by Pandemic Mar 30, 2020 - The Critical Investor takes a look at recent actions taken by this gold explorer. By The Gold Report - Source: The Critical Investor for Streetwise Reports   03/27/2020 The coronavirus pandemic together with the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil production increase took its…
From Global Virus Acceleration to Global Debt Explosion Mar 30, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - The novel coronavirus is exploding in the US and Europe, due to complacency and inadequate preparedness. The escalation will translate to debt explosion, which will further complicate and prolong the fight against the virus globally. As…