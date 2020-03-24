WTI Crude Oil Settles Back Near $22

By Orbex
Crude oil prices are modestly weaker, down over 5% on the day.
This comes as price action is back to testing the support level of 22.00.
Given that this is a key price level, a break down lower could trigger further losses.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
However, oil price action is looking to be at a critical point. The bias remains a bit mixed at this point.
By Orbex