WTI Crude Oil Settles Back Near $22

By Orbex

Crude oil prices are modestly weaker, down over 5% on the day.

This comes as price action is back to testing the support level of 22.00.

Given that this is a key price level, a break down lower could trigger further losses.

However, oil price action is looking to be at a critical point. The bias remains a bit mixed at this point.

