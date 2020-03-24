24 Mar

WTI Crude Oil Settles Back Near $22

March 24, 2020

By Orbex

Crude oil prices are modestly weaker, down over 5% on the day.

This comes as price action is back to testing the support level of 22.00.

Given that this is a key price level, a break down lower could trigger further losses.

However, oil price action is looking to be at a critical point. The bias remains a bit mixed at this point.

