26 Mar

WTI Crude Oil Holding Steady Above 22

March 26, 2020

By Orbex

WTI Crude oil prices are holding steady despite retracing some of the gains from earlier in the week.

Price action is currently forming a higher low above the 22.00 handle.

The trend line needs to be breached to confirm the upside. But resistance at 28.00 will likely hold.

In the event that WTI crude oil breaks past this level, then we expect a move to the 35.00 handle next.

