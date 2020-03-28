VIX Speculators sharply cut their bearish bets to 62-week low

VIX Non-Commercial Speculator Positions:

Large volatility speculators strongly dropped their bearish net positions in the VIX futures markets this week, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

The non-commercial futures contracts of VIX futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -18,708 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday March 24th. This was a weekly change of 60,779 net contracts from the previous week which had a total of -79,487 net contracts.

The week’s net position was the result of the gross bullish position (longs) declining by -39,276 contracts (to a weekly total of 82,266 contracts) while the gross bearish position (shorts) fell by -100,055 contracts for the week (to a total of 100,974 contracts).

VIX speculative positions declined by the most in a one week period since August 6th of 2019 and the overall standing slid all the way to the lowest level since January 15th of 2019 (a span of 62 weeks). The VIX, or fear index, rocketed higher in late February and has reached the highest levels since the Financial Crisis of 2008 with spikes up to the 85 level.

Noticeably, open interest levels fell dramatically this week (to the lowest levels since 2016) as traders fled the VIX futures market. The total of open interest was just 268,255 contracts as of Tuesday compared to an average of 441,575 contracts from January 7th to March 17th.

VIX Commercial Positions:

The commercial traders position, hedgers or traders engaged in buying and selling for business purposes, totaled a net position of 23,272 contracts on the week. This was a weekly shortfall of -58,772 contracts from the total net of 82,044 contracts reported the previous week.

VIX Futures:

Over the same weekly reporting time-frame, from Tuesday to Tuesday, the VIX Futures (Front Month) closed at approximately $48.25 which was a fall of $-13.17 from the previous close of $61.42, according to unofficial market data.

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) as well as the commercial traders (hedgers & traders for business purposes) were positioned in the futures markets. The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators). Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

