USDJPY Analysis: USDJPY rising despite improved Japanese data

By IFCMarkets
USDJPY rising despite improved Japanese data
Business activity improvement in Japan was better than expected: All Industries Activity index rose 0.8% in January, when a 0.3% growth was expected. Despite better than expected Japanese business activity data USDJPY setup is bullish.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|MACD
|Buy
|Stochastic
|Sell
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 109.99
|Stop loss
|Below 108.45
