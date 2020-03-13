USDCNH: Structure Looking Impulsive

By Orbex

The current USDCNH wave structure suggests that we are at the beginning of a new bullish trend. This is likely to be a 5-wave impulse move consisting of primary waves ①-②-③-④-⑤.

With waves ① and ②completed, we can now expect the intermediate wave (1) to form a new high.

Intermediate wave (1) consists of five minor sub-waves. All minor waves, apart wave 4 and 5, have been completed.

When PA forms minor wave 4, we could then see minor 5 breaking new highs above 7.057. That is, above the previous high formed by primary wave ①.

An alternative view suggests that the bearish primary wave ② isn’t completed yet. The bearish pattern reminds a zigzag that consists of intermediate sub-waves (А)-(В)-(С).

In the scenario this structure is correctly identified, we can expect to see a decline in wave (C) towards the 6.905 region.

