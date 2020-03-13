13 Mar

USDCNH: Structure Looking Impulsive

March 13, 2020

By Orbex

The current USDCNH wave structure suggests that we are at the beginning of a new bullish trend. This is likely to be a 5-wave impulse move consisting of primary waves ①-②-③-④-⑤.

With waves ① and ②completed, we can now expect the intermediate wave (1) to form a new high.

Intermediate wave (1) consists of five minor sub-waves. All minor waves, apart wave 4 and 5, have been completed.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





When PA forms minor wave 4, we could then see minor 5 breaking new highs above 7.057. That is, above the previous high formed by primary wave ①.

An alternative view suggests that the bearish primary wave ② isn’t completed yet. The bearish pattern reminds a zigzag that consists of intermediate sub-waves (А)-(В)-(С).

In the scenario this structure is correctly identified, we can expect to see a decline in wave (C) towards the 6.905 region.

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Where’s the Bottom? – The Question Everyone Is Asking Mar 13, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Has the selloff ended?  When will it end?  What will the bottom look like and am I at risk of taking further losses?  What should I do? Do you want to take a guess at how many…
Uber’s Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend Mar 12, 2020 - By OilPrice.com - If it's not green, it's not millennial--and that's a big problem for a company like Uber, or Lyft. Millennials love ride-sharing, but they don't appreciate the CO2 footprint that comes with it. The immediate problem for Uber…
Is This A Bear Market When Stocks Crash 20% and Bonds Spike 30% Mar 12, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - It is another blood bath in the markets with everything down, including TLT (bonds) and gold. Safe havens falling with stocks is not a good sign as people are not comfortable owning anything, even the safe havens, and…