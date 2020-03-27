27 Mar

USDCHF Analysis: US trade deficit decline bullish for USDCHF

March 27, 2020

By IFCMarkets

United States goods trade deficit fell in February: it dropped to $59.9 billion from $65.9 billion in January, when a decline to $64.5 billion was forecast. This is bullish for USDCHF.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 0.9644
Stop loss Below 0.9585

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

