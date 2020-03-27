USDCHF Analysis: US trade deficit decline bullish for USDCHF

By IFCMarkets
US trade deficit decline bullish for USDCHF
United States goods trade deficit fell in February: it dropped to $59.9 billion from $65.9 billion in January, when a decline to $64.5 billion was forecast. This is bullish for USDCHF.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 0.9644
|Stop loss
|Below 0.9585
