USDCAD Analysis: USDCAD rising despite better than feared Canadian manufacturing

By IFCMarkets
USDCAD rising despite better than feared Canadian manufacturing
Manufacturing sales in Canada declined 0.2% to $56.1 billion in January, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, when 0.6% fall was expected. Despite better than expected Canadian manufacturing data USDCAD setup is bullish.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Fractals
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.4344
|Stop loss
|Below 1.4166
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
