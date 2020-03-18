18 Mar

USDCAD Analysis: USDCAD rising despite better than feared Canadian manufacturing

March 18, 2020

By IFCMarkets

USDCAD rising despite better than feared Canadian manufacturing

Manufacturing sales in Canada declined 0.2% to $56.1 billion in January, the fifth consecutive monthly decline, when 0.6% fall was expected. Despite better than expected Canadian manufacturing data USDCAD setup is bullish.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Fractals Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.4344
Stop loss Below 1.4166

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Forex and Currency News
The Coronavirus Contraction: Only Cooperation Can Defeat the Impending Global Crisis Mar 18, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - Despite China’s success in containment, the novel coronavirus is exploding outside China, due to complacency and inadequate preparedness. The impending contraction will compound human risks and economic damage. Although the epicenter of the outbreak is now…
Market Volatility, Safe Havens, Gold, Crude Oil Mar 18, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Have we seen this pattern before? Be prepared for some really ugly earnings data in Q2 and Q3 of this year, then we’ll figure out if our expectations were accurate or not and what we should be…
Nowhere to Hide Mar 18, 2020 - Sector expert Michael Ballanger breaks down the latest market moves and charts a "course of action." By The Gold Report - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   03/16/2020 As I begin the weekly missive here on Thursday, the U.S. equity…