USDCAD Analysis: Rising Canadian retail sales bearish for USDCAD

March 20, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Canadian core retail sales declined 0.1% over month in January after 0.5% growth in December, when a 0.2% growth was expected. This is bullish for USDCAD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Neutral
MA(200) Buy
Parabolic SAR Buy
Fractals Sell

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.4429
Stop loss Below 1.4148

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

