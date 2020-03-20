USDCAD Analysis: Rising Canadian retail sales bearish for USDCAD

By IFCMarkets
Rising Canadian retail sales bearish for USDCAD
Canadian core retail sales declined 0.1% over month in January after 0.5% growth in December, when a 0.2% growth was expected. This is bullish for USDCAD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Neutral
|MA(200)
|Buy
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
|Fractals
|Sell
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.4429
|Stop loss
|Below 1.4148
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
