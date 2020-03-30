30 Mar

USDCAD Analysis: Bank of Canada rate cut bullish for USDCAD

March 30, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Bank of Canada rate cut bullish for USDCAD

Bank of Canada cut interest rates on Friday by a half percentage point to 0.25 percent. This is bullish for USDCAD.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Neutral
MACD Buy
Donchian Channel Buy
MA(200) Sell
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 1.4167
Stop loss Below 1.4011

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

