USDCAD Analysis: Bank of Canada rate cut bullish for USDCAD

By IFCMarkets
Bank of Canada rate cut bullish for USDCAD
Bank of Canada cut interest rates on Friday by a half percentage point to 0.25 percent. This is bullish for USDCAD.
|Indicator
|VALUE
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Buy
|Donchian Channel
|Buy
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Neutral
|Parabolic SAR
|Buy
Summary of technical analysis
|Order
|Buy
|Buy stop
|Above 1.4167
|Stop loss
|Below 1.4011
Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets
