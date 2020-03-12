Ukraine cuts rate 7th time, limited impact from virus

By CentralBankNews.info
Ukraine’s central bank lowered its policy rate for the 7th time to boost the economy further as inflationary pressures are declining faster than expected as it continues with its plan to lower the rate to 7.0 percent by the end of this year.
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) cut its rate by another 100 basis points to 10.0 percent and has now cut it by 800 points since it began the easing cycle in April 2019.
In deciding on the pace of cutting its rate to 7.0 percent, NBU said it was closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the domestic and global economy, the response of other governments and central banks, and progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new aid agreement.
“If there are favorable developments, and if the new Ukrainian government speeds up reform, the NBU will be able to ease its monetary policy more quickly” but conversely if “above risks materialize, the NBU will respond quickly by deploying the monetary tools if has at its disposal,” the central bank said.
Although the spread of the coronavirus has had a “limited or neutral” impact on the country’s economy despite increased nervousness in financial markets, the central bank noted the global spread could, if realized, drive the global economy into recession and cause a significant slowdown in Ukraine’s economy by hitting trade and making it more difficult for its to obtain financing.
But so far, NBU said its exports were continuing to rise while import prices, especially for energy, were falling faster than export prices, and overall effect of lower energy prices on Ukraine’s economy and inflation will be mixed, adding to uncertainty.
Ukraine’s inflation rate fell to 2.4 percent in February, below the central bank’s target of 5.0 percent, plus/minus 1 percentage point.
Ukraine’s parliament has not yet passed legislation dealing with land and banking reforms that are needed for final approval of a new $5.5 billion, 3-year loan package that was preliminarily agreed with the IMF.
The first months of the year show that inflationary pressures are waning faster than the NBU expected
In January the NBU forecast inflation at 4.8% as of the end of 2020, but this forecast may be reviewed in April depending on further developments
- the downward pressure on prices and cooling of the global economy
- monetary policy easing by central banks of the leading economies and Ukraine’s trading partners in response to these processes
- measures taken by governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The NBU Board relied on the key assumption that cooperation with the IMF continues
- an escalation of the military conflict in eastern Ukraine and new trade restrictions being introduced by Russia
- a drop in the harvest of grain, fruit and vegetable crops in Ukraine in the wake of unfavorable weather
- the higher volatility of global food prices, driven by global climate change
As before, the NBU plans to decrease its key policy rate to 7% by the end of the current year
- the spread of the coronavirus around the world and in Ukraine, and its impact on the domestic and global economy
- the response of governments and central banks to these developments
- any progress achieved in negotiating a new aid agreement with the IMF, which will shape the expectations of financial market participants, and determine the prices of Ukrainian assets.
