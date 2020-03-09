09 Mar

This week in monetary policy: Mauritius, Serbia, Ukraine, ECB and Peru

March 9, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – March 8 through March 14 – central banks from 5 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Mauritius, Serbia, Ukraine, the euro area and Peru.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 11
MAR 8 – MAR 14, 2020:
MAURITIUS  10-Mar 3.35% 0 0 3.50%          FM
SERBIA 12-Mar 11.00% 0 -25 18.00%          FM
UKRAINE 12-Mar 11.00% 0 -25 18.00%          FM
EURO AREA 12-Mar 0.00% 0 0 0.00%          DM
PERU 12-Mar 2.25% 0 0 2.75%          EM
www.CentralBankNews.info

 

Economics & Fundamentals Financial News
Oil capitulates below $40 amid intra-OPEC+ price war Mar 9, 2020 - By Han Tan, Market Analyst, ForexTime The $40/bbl floor has given out below Brent Oil, which is now trading around its lowest levels since February 2016, after Saudi Arabia slashed its official prices by the most in some 20 years. The…
Gold and Silver Rally Back After Fed Emergency Rate Cut Mar 7, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders - Over the past few weeks and months, our research team has continued to sing the praises of precious metals – particularly Gold and Silver.  After last week’s dramatic selloff in precious metals (attributed mostly to margin call…
How To Trade A Standard Head & Shoulders Pattern Mar 6, 2020 - By Orbex - Standard and Inverse Head & Shoulders are two sides of the same coin and are the exact opposite of each other. That said, both signal the end of a directional move and hint at a reversal. A…