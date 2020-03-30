This week in monetary policy: Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Chile, Bulgaria, Egypt and Romania

This week – March 29 through April 4 – central banks from 6 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Kyrgyz Republic, Lesotho, Chile, Bulgaria, Egypt and Romania.

Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.

The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week