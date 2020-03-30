30 Mar

This week in monetary policy: Kyrgyzstan, Lesotho, Chile, Bulgaria, Egypt and Romania

March 30, 2020

By CentralBankNews.info

    This week – March 29 through April 4 – central banks from 6 countries or jurisdictions are scheduled to decide on monetary policy: Kyrgyz Republic, Lesotho, Chile, Bulgaria, Egypt and Romania.
    Following table includes the name of the country, the date of the next policy decision, the current policy rate, the result of the last policy decision, the change in the policy rate year to date, and the rate one year ago.
    The table is updated when the latest decisions are announced and can always accessed by clicking on This Week.
WEEK 14
MAR 29 – APR 4, 2020:
KYRGYSTAN 30-Mar 5.00% 75 75 4.50%
LESOTHO 31-Mar 5.25% -100 -125 6.75%
CHILE 31-Mar 1.00% -75 -75 3.00%          EM
BULGARIA 31-Mar 0.00% 0 0 0.00%          FM
EGYPT 2-Apr 9.25% -300 -300 15.75%          EM
ROMANIA 3-Apr 2.00% -50 -50 2.50%          FM
    www.CentralBankNews.info

 

