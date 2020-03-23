The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.03.23

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.06560

Open: 1.07030

% chg. over the last day: -0.06

Day’s range: 1.06357 – 1.07867

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494

The EUR/USD currency pair is traded in a flat. There is no defined trend. Investors are waiting for additional drivers. Currently, EUR/USD quotes are testing key support and resistance levels: 1.06550 and 1.08200, respectively. The spread of the COVID-19 virus still remains in the spotlight. China has recorded a decrease in the number of new cases of coronavirus during the day. The ECB reported that the response to the coronavirus outbreak was sufficient and effective, but the regulator is ready to do more if necessary. Open positions from key levels.

The Economic News Feed for 23.03.2020 is calm.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price has crossed 50 MA.

MACD histogram is near the 0 mark.

The Stochastic Oscillator is located in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates a bearish sentiment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.06550, 1.06000

Resistance levels: 1.08200, 1.09550, 1.10600.

If the price fixes above 1.08200, expect the quote to correct toward 1.09000-1.09700.

Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 1.06000.