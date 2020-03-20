The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.03.20

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.09119

Open: 1.06560

% chg. over the last day: -2.64

Day’s range: 1.06547 – 1.08306

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494

The EUR/USD currency pair has stabilized after a significant drop. The sentiments of financial market participants improved slightly amid the global support measures taken by the central banks. At the moment EUR/USD quotes are consolidating. The key support and resistance levels are 1.06550 and 1.08200, respectively. Technical correction is not ruled out in the nearest future. We recommend opening positions from key levels.

At 16:00 (GMT+2:00) data on the existing home sales in US will be published.

Indicators do not give accurate signals: the price tests 50 MA, which is currently a dynamic resistance.

Histogram of MACD started to rise, which indicates a possible correction of the EUR/USD currency pair.

The Stochastic Oscillator is located in the overbought zone, the %K line crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.06550, 1.06000

Resistance levels: 1.08200, 1.09550, 1.10600.

If the price fixes above 1.08200, expect the qutoes to correct toward 1.09000-1.09700

Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward the round 1.06000.