The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.03.19

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.10070

Open: 1.09119

% chg. over the last day: -0.49

Day’s range: 1.08134 – 1.09812

52 wk range: 1.0777 – 1.1494 EUR/USD quotes show negative екутвы. The demand for risky assets remains at a low level. The coronavirus pandemic is still in the spotlight. The ECB launched an emergency asset buyback program for 750 bln EUR. The US Federal Reserve announced a new $3.8 trillion credit program to fight the consequences of the virus crisis. Currently, EUR/USD currency pair is consolidating in the range of 1.08000-1.09550. The trading instrument can decline further. Open positions from key levels. At 14:30 (GMT+2:00), the Philadelphian PMI will be published. The indicators signal the sellers' power: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates a bearish sentiment.





The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.08000, 1.07000

Resistance levels: 1.09550, 1.10600, 1.11600. If the price fixes below 1.08000, expect further descend toward 1.07000. Alternatively, the quotes could recover toward 1.10500-1.11000.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.20594

Open: 1.15803

% chg. over the last day: -3.69

Day’s range: 1.14746 – 1.16614

52 wk range: 1.1466 – 1.3516 The British pound fell on Wednesday to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 and to more than a decade low against the euro due to concerns about the coronavirus and investors’ desire to hold on to the US dollar. Currently, GBP/USD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.14500-1.16500. Technical correction of the trading instrument after a significant collapse is not ruled out in the nearest future. Open positions from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 19.03.2020 is calm. The indicators signal the sellers’ power: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates a bearish sentiment. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line started crossing the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.14500

Resistance levels: 1.16500, 1.20000, 1.21350 If the price fixes below 1.14500, expect the quotes to fall toward 1.13000. Alternatively, the quotes could correct 1.18000-1.19000.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.42021

Open: 1.45086

% chg. over the last day: +1.99

Day’s range: 1.44256 – 1.46679

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.4668 The CAD keeps losing ground against the USD. During yesterday and today’s trades the growth of USD/CAD quotes exceeded 400 points. The Canadian dollar remains under pressure amid a significant collapse of oil quotations. At the moment the trading instrument has stabilized. The key range is 1.44000-1.46600. Technical correction is not ruled out in the nearest future. Open positions from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 19.03.2020 is calm. The indicators signal the strength of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates a bullish sentiment. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates a possible correction of the USD/CAD currency pair. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.44000, 1.42750, 1.41500

Resistance levels: 1.46600, 1.48000 If the price fixes above 1.46600, consider buying USD/CAD as the price rises toward 1.48000. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 1.42500-1.41500.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 107.604

Open: 108.042

% chg. over the last day: +0.63

Day’s range: 107.996 – 109.551

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41 The USD/JPY currency pair has moved up. The quotes have updated the local highs. At the moment the trading instrument is consolidating in the range 108.500-109.500. Financial markets participants are waiting for additional drivers. We recommend you to pay attention to the dynamics of US government securities yield. USD/JPY currency pair has potential for further growth. Open positions from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 19.03.2020 is calm. The indicators signal the strength of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which gives a signal to buy USD/JPY. The Stochastic Oscillator is located in the neutral zone, the %K line crosses the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 108.500, 107.850, 106.500

Resistance levels: 109.500, 111.000 If the price fixes above 109.500, expect further growth toward 110.500-111.000. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 107.000-106.500.

