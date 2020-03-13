The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.03.13

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.12607

Open: 1.11739

% chg. over the last day: -0.76

Day’s range: 1.11522 – 1.12212

52 wk range: 1.0879 – 1.1572 A bearish sentiment prevails on the EUR/USD currency pair. The trading instrument has updated the local lows. Yesterday ECB kept the base interest rate on loans at zero level, the rate on deposits at -0.5%. The regulator will increase the asset buyback program by 120 billion euro by the end of 2020. Investors continue to assess the risks of COVID-19 virus spread and its impact on the global economy. At present, EUR/USD quotes are consolidating in the range of 1.11550-1.12500. The EUR can decline further. Open positions from key levels. The Economic News Feed for 13.03.2020: – US export and import price indices – 14:30 (GMT+2:00);

– Consumer expectations and sentiment indices from the University of Michigan – 16:00 (GMT+2:00). The indicators signal the sellers’ power: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. MACD histogram is in the negative zone, but above the signal line, which gives a weak signal to sell EUR/USD. Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.





Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter







The Stochastic Oscillator is located in the overbought zone, the %K line crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.11550, 1.10700, 1.10000

Resistance levels: 1.12500, 1.13250, 1.13650 If the price fixes below 1.11550, expect further decline toward 1.11000-1.10500. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.13000-1.13500.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.28194

Open: 1.25656

% chg. over the last day: -1.94

Day’s range: 1.25075 – 1.25839

52 wk range: 1.1959 – 1.3516 Aggressive selling is observed on GBP/USD currency pair. Since the beginning of this week the drop in quotes has exceeded 550 points. At the moment the sterling has stabilized. The local support and resistance levels are 1.25000 and 1.26300, respectively. The trading instrument has potential for further decline. We recommend opening positions from key levels. The news background on the British economy is calm. The indicators signal the sellers’ strength: the price has fixed below 50 MA and 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the negative zone, which indicates a bearish sentiment. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line has crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.25000, 1.24000

Resistance levels: 1.26300, 1.27450, 1.28500 If the price fixes below the round level of 1.25000, expect a further decline toward 1.24000-1.23500. Alternatively, the quotes could grow toward 1.27400-1.28000.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.37748

Open: 1.39172

% chg. over the last day: +0.05

Day’s range: 1.37748 – 1.39172

52 wk range: 1.2949 – 1.3566 USD/CAD currency pair has stabilized after a long rally. At the moment, the CAD is consolidating. Local support and resistance levels are at 1.38400 and 1.39500, respectively. Technical correction of the trading instrument is not ruled out in the nearest future. We recommend you to pay attention to the dynamics of oil prices. Open positions from key levels. Publication of important economic releases from Canada is not planned. The indicators indicate the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA. Histogram of MACD is in positive zone. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line is below the %D line, which indicates a possible correction of the USD/CAD currency pair. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.38400, 1.37100, 1.36200

Resistance levels: 1.39500, 1.40000 If the price fixes above 1.39500, expect a rise to 1.40000-1.40300. Alternatively, the quotes could correct toward 1.37600-1.37000.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 104.423

Open: 104.733

% chg. over the last day: +0.21

Day’s range: 104.585 – 106.011

52 wk range: 101.19 – 112.41 The USD/JPY currency pair has an ambiguous technical pattern. The trading instrument is in a flat. At the moment the safe haven currency is testing the round level of 106.000. 104.500 is the nearest support. USD/JPY can still recover. We recommend you to pay attention to the dynamics of the US government bonds yield. Open positions from key levels. During the Asian trading session, there was a weak release on business activity in the service sector. The indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 100 MA. The MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which indicates a correction of the USD/JPY currency pair. The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line crossed the %D line. There are no signals at the moment. Trading recommendations Support levels: 104.500, 103.200, 102.000

Resistance levels: 106.000, 107.000, 107.700 If the price fixes above 106.000, expect the quotes to grow toward 107.000-107.700. Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 103.500-103.000.

by JustForex