The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2020.03.03

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:

Prev Open: 1.10416

Open: 1.11305

% chg. over the last day: +0.83

Day’s range: 1.11203 – 1.11555

52 wk range: 1.0879 – 1.1572

Greenback continues to lose positions against the single currency. Yesterday the growth of EUR/USD quotes exceeded 100 points. The trading instrument reached two-month highs. The U.S. dollar remains under pressure amid growing expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates to support the U.S. economy amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Currently, the EUR/USD currency pair is consolidating in the range of 1.11100-1.11850. We expect inflation statistics from the EU. We recommend you to open positions from key levels.

At 12:00 (GMT+2:00) the EU will publish the report on inflation.

The indicators signal the power of buyers: the price has fixed above 50 MA and 100 MA.

MACD histogram is in the positive zone, which gives a signal to buy EUR/USD.

The Stochastic Oscillator is in the neutral zone, the %K line crosses the %D line. There are no signals at the moment.

Trading recommendations

Support levels: 1.11100, 1.10500, 1.10000

Resistance levels: 1.11850, 1.12200, 1.12500

If the price fixes above 1.11850, expect further growth toward 1.12200-1.12500.

Alternatively, the quotes could descend toward 1.10600-1.10400.