Sterling Falls To A 35-Year Low

By Orbex
The pound sterling gave way as it weakened sharply against the dollar.
Losing over 4% on the day, GBPUSD fell to the lowest levels since 1985.
This comes as the 1.2000 handle broke away and offered little support.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Price action in the GBPUSD is now near 1.1600. If this level holds, we might see a reversal in the short term.
However, it is a bit too early to expect any meaningful retracements.
By Orbex