26 Mar

Sterling Consolidation Likely To Continue

March 26, 2020

By Orbex

The British pound made some modest gains on Tuesday but price action fell sharply intraday.

However, prices are now recovering from the intraday lows of 1.1639.

Overall, GBPUSD remains range bound within 1.2000 and 1.1497.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The Stochastics continues to show a hidden divergence that could keep price within the range.

However, watch for a possible upside breakout above 1.2000 handle.

By Orbex

 

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Virus Curve, Market Crash, and Mortgage Massacre Mar 26, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In this last segment of our multi-part research article, we want to highlight our expectations of the Covid-19 virus event and how the next 6+ months of global market activity may play out.  We’ve covered some of…
The Human Costs of COVID-19 Unpreparedness in US and Europe Mar 25, 2020 - By Dan Steinbock - As President Trump recently discovered, the novel coronavirus cannot be “talked down.” Delays and unpreparedness in the US and Europe are proving costly to the rest of the world in terms of public health and economic…
Why Global Investors Should Pay Attention to “Non-Confirmations” Mar 25, 2020 - By Elliott Wave International When a trend is strong, related markets tend to move in unison. However, when a trend is near exhaustion -- a bullish or bearish trend, "non-confirmations" often occur. A non-confirmation occurs when one market makes a…