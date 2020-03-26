Sterling Consolidation Likely To Continue

By Orbex
The British pound made some modest gains on Tuesday but price action fell sharply intraday.
However, prices are now recovering from the intraday lows of 1.1639.
Overall, GBPUSD remains range bound within 1.2000 and 1.1497.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
The Stochastics continues to show a hidden divergence that could keep price within the range.
However, watch for a possible upside breakout above 1.2000 handle.
By Orbex