Silver & Gold Producer Achieves Solid Q4/19

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/19/2020

An update on Fortuna Silver Mines is provided in a CIBC report.

In a March 15 research note, CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu reported that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM:NYSE; FVI:TSX; FVI:BVL; F4S:FSE) Q4/19 financials were solid but the company increased capex for its Lindero operation in Argentina.

As for Q4/19, Fortuna Silver’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and cash flow per share (CFPS) were a beat, Chiu relayed. EPS was $0.07 and CFPS was $0.17, higher than consensus’ $0.06 and $0.11 projections, respectively, and CIBC’s estimates.

Chiu highlighted that the Canadian company’s Q4/19 production from its San Jose mine in Mexico and its Caylloma mine in Peru was steady and cash flow generating. It amounted to 2,250,000 ounces (2.25 Moz) at a cash cost of $8.27 per ounce and an all-in sustaining cost of $12.58 per ounce. Both costs were 10% and 5% better, respectively, than in Q3/19.

Fortuna’s 2020 production guidance remains unchanged at 7.58.3 Moz of silver and 101,000125,000 ounces of gold (101125 Koz), with 6080 Koz coming from Lindero.

Chiu noted that after the recent announcement that the first pour at Lindero would be delayed to sometime in Q2/20, Fortuna increased total capex for Lindero to about $320 million from $298 million and raised preproduction working capital needs to $40 million from $25 million. “Fortuna should be able to meet the remaining capital requirements at Lindero until commercial production is announced, expected in Q3/20,” Chiu commented.

CIBC kept its Neutral rating but decreased its target price on Fortuna Silver to CA$4.75 per share from CA$5.75. The stock is currently trading at around CA$3.46 per share.

