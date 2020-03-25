RoboForex Improves Bonus Program Conditions

March, 25th – Belize City, Belize – RoboForex, an international forex broker, improves the bonus program conditions for its clients and partners. The improvements affected most of the Company’s bonus programs offered to clients, such as “Classic Bonus”, “Profit Share Bonus”, “Cashback”, and “VIP client”. In addition to that, the Company has changed the conditions of affiliate commission payouts.

The maximum amount of the Classic bonus has been increased up to 120% of the deposited sum, while in the case of the Profit Share bonus this number is 60% now. Apart from this, both programs no longer apply any restrictions on the minimum deposited amount and their trading volume requirements for withdrawing the bonus have been reduced twice.

Conditions for receiving Cashback on Prime accounts have also changed. From now on, the Cashback amount is multi-level, 5%, 7%, and 10%, and depends on the client’s trading volume.

It’s easier now to become a VIP client. Requirements for the minimum amount of funds on the client’s accounts to get access to the VIP program have been decreased to 3,000 USD.

Also, partners of RoboForex may find improvements in the Company’s Loyalty interesting. The minimum amount of affiliate commission is now 10% of the client’s trading volume and paid after the volume reaches 500 USD.

Denis Golomedov, Chief Marketing Officer at RoboForex, is commenting on these innovations: “We’ve introduced several improvements in payment and settlement procedures within frameworks of our bonus and loyalty programs. These changes will allow our clients and partners to increase their potential earnings. By doing this, we want to support them in the time of global economic instability which we’re experiencing these days. As I said on numerous occasions before, we consistently improve our trading conditions, enhance the Company’s products and services in order to create a more comfortable environment for our clients, because our top priority is providing them with quality services and satisfying their interests.”

