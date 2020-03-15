Predictive Oncology Launches AI Vaccine and Drug Platform & Acquires Technology

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/12/2020

Shares of Predictive Oncology traded higher after the company reported that it launched a new AI vaccine and drug development platform targeting coronaviruses and acute respiratory syndromes and that it is acquiring Soluble Therapeutics assets including its HSC Technology.

This morning, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI:NASDAQ), which focuses on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced that “it will launch a new AI platform for vaccine and drug development targeting Coronaviruses and Acute Respiratory Syndromes (COVID-19, MERS, and SARS) through an operating agreement with Soluble Therapeutics.” The company additionally reported that “it has signed a letter of intent with InventaBioTech to acquire Soluble Therapeutics, its assets and its HSCTM Technology.”

The company reported that the Soluble Therapeutics purchase is expected to close in Q2/20 and is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.

The company noted that “global health experts are predicting an ever-increasing number of viral outbreaks like COVID-19 and that it is taking proactive measures to be part of the solution by applying artificial intelligence to aid in the development of new drugs and vaccines…and that by using Soluble Therapeutics’ HSC technology and its six machines, Soluble’s computer system expects to be able to run over 12,000 computer simulations per machine to help generate new diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics.”

Predictive Oncology’s CEO Carl Schwartz commented, “Soluble has six customized machines in its facilities that can help identify the best solutions for vaccines, proteins or antibodies being developed to help fight the COVID-19 contagion. Through this operating partnership and acquisition, we are ready to assist in the development of viable treatment options that use biological, complex ingredients and formulations to speed up the pre-clinical and clinical development of treatments.”

Dr. Larry DeLucas, co-inventor of the HSC technology, added, “The combination of Soluble Therapeutics’ technology with Predictive Oncology’s AI capability has the potential to rapidly optimize formulations thereby accelerating the early phase of protein therapeutic development.”

Predictive Oncology is based in Eagan, Minn., and operates via four subsidiary companies: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe.

Predictive Oncology has a market capitalization of around $8.4 million billion with approximately 3.925 million shares outstanding. POAI shares opened today at $2.10 (-$0.04, -1.87%) compared to yesterday’s $2.14 closing price. The stock has traded today between $2.20 and $4.42 per share and is closed the trading day at $2.28 (+$0.14, +6.54%).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: POAI:NASDAQ,

)