Potential Rerating Ahead for New Gold Producer

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/26/2020

Why it is a good time to get into Lundin Gold stock and the company’s major move in response to COVID-19 are covered in an Echelon Wealth Partners report.

In a March 23 research note, Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker wrote that the big recent pullback in Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG:TSX; FTMNF:OTCMKTS) stock “represents an excellent entry point as we look for the company to recapture the lost ground post COVID-19 on expectations of gold strength during the balance of 2020 and longer term.”

Walker highlighted that with most of Lundin Gold’s year-to-date gains gone, a rerating could be imminent. It is well below its recent high of $12.69 achieved when the company became a producer and gold prices were high.

Vancouver-based Lundin recently announced it achieved commercial production at Fruta del Norte, Walker noted. It successfully ramped up production to an average throughput of 70% of mill capacity and maintained that level for 90 consecutive days

Though no coronavirus infections have been reported among workers at Lundin Gold’s Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, the company, in a proactive move, temporarily halted production there in light of COVID-19, reported Walker. To minimize the effects of the shutdown, care and maintenance and special projects will be undertaken until production is resumed.

Walker also relayed that the Ecuadoran government waived for its mining industry the new restrictions on the domestic transport of goods and services initiated due to the coronavirus. Lundin is working with its contractors to ensure the export of its concentrate and doré continues uninterrupted and to secure the goods the company needs.

Echelon has a Buy rating and a CA$12.75 per share price target on Lundin Gold; the stock is trading now at around CA$8.62 per share.

( Companies Mentioned: LUG:TSX; FTMNF:OTCMKTS,

)