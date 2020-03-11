11 Mar

OATS Analysis: The popularity of oat milk is increasing in the world

March 11, 2020

By IFCMarkets

The popularity of oat milk is increasing in the world

Starbucks, an international coffee shop chain, offers its visitors oat milk as part of a special program to reduce global carbon dioxide emissions. PepsiCo Corporation develops the production of oat milk through a subsidiary of Quaker Oats. A positive factor for quotes may be a reduction in the yield of oats in the United States in 2020 by 3 million bushels to 53 million compared to 2019. At the same time, domestic consumption of oats will increase by 4 million bushels. This forecast is contained in the reports of the US Department of Agriculture. The difference is supposed to be covered by increasing imports of oats.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Sell
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 279,5
Stop loss Below 254,5

