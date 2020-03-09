Newfoundland Gold Project Zone ‘Showcases District Scale Potential’

By The Gold Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/07/2020

New drill results from Marathon Gold are reviewed in a Haywood report.

In a March 2 research note, Haywood analyst Mick Carew reported that recent drilling at Marathon Gold Corp.’s (MOZ:TSX; MGDPF:OTCMKTS) Valentine gold project “continues to demonstrate the potential for another gold mineralized zone away from the four deposits that comprise the current resource.”

Carew explained that the new results are from the first eight holes of Marathon’s 2020 exploration program at the Central Newfoundland project. The holes specifically targeted quartz-tourmaline-pyrite-gold veining over a 200 meter (200m) long strike length, where they demonstrated the emergence of a potential new ‘Main zone’ sequence in mineralization in a new area the company has recently named the Berry zone,” he wrote.

The first eight holes were part of an overall 32,000m program of drilling in the 6 kilometer long Sprite corridor, situated between the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits.

Carew provided some highlight assays. Hole VL-20-799 is notable for its width of 55m, he noted, given most of the other widths were between 2m and 6m. This hole intersected 55m of 2.24 grams per ton (2.24 g/t) gold from a downhole depth of 113m, including 3m at 15.17 g/t gold, 3m at 10.96 g/t gold and 1m at 9.25 g/t gold.

Hole VL-20-801 intersected 8m at 3.92 g/t gold from a 146m downhole depth, including 2m at 9.63 g/t gold.

“The recent results are encouraging,” commented Carew.

However, more drilling is needed, he indicated, to assess the continuity of the mineralization encountered thus far and determine whether the grade at Sprite is as consistent as that of the Leprechaun and Marathon deposits.

Haywood has a Buy rating and a CA$2.50 per share target price on Marathon Gold, the stock of which is trading now at around CA$1.33 per share.

Companies Mentioned: MOZ:TSX; MGDPF:OTCMKTS

