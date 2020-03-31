31 Mar

Nd100 Analysis: Government assistance supported stock markets

March 31, 2020

By IFCMarkets

Government assistance supported stock markets

As a rule, the high-tech Nasdaq100 index possesses increased volatility and is the first to respond to news. Earlier, the largest international banks announced very pessimistic forecasts of a decline in the US GDP, which were taken into account in stock prices. In particular, JPMorgan Bank expects the US economic downturn in the 1st quarter up to 10.5% in annual terms and another 25% in the 2nd quarter. The amount of government assistance of $ 2 trillion is just about 10-11% of the annual US GDP and can help corporations survive the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Theoretically, the 2nd quarter for the US economy may not be as bad as previously expected. An additional positive factor may be a decrease in world oil prices. The value of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to $ 20 per barrel, the lowest since 2002. This will help reduce the costs of the American economy. Another good factor is the Fed’s policy of lowering rates and an almost unlimited supply of liquidity. US GDP data for the 1st quarter will be released only at the end of April. Non-farm Payrolls employment rate for March, which may affect the dynamics of the Nd100, will be published this Friday.

Indicator VALUE Signal
RSI Buy
MACD Buy
MA(200) Neutral
Fractals Neutral
Parabolic SAR Buy
Bollinger Bands Neutral

 

Summary of technical analysis

Order Buy
Buy stop Above 7910
Stop loss Below 6610

Market Analysis provided by IFCMarkets

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Report: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Stock Market News
The Selloff Structure Explained – Fibonacci On Deck Mar 31, 2020 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Many traders become very emotional when the markets turn Bearish and fail to properly understand that price structure is still driving market price movement.  This morning, I highlighted this structure to my subscribers attempting to alert them…
AUDUSD – Correction Continues Higher Mar 31, 2020 - By Orbex - The bigger picture is the loss of 0.6705 base support and the plunge thereafter. The pair printed a low of 0.5510, losing almost 1,200 pips. Currently, the pair is up on a bounce which is likely to…
Golden Arrow Resources Buying Back 10% of Outstanding Shares, Exploration Temporarily Halted by Pandemic Mar 30, 2020 - The Critical Investor takes a look at recent actions taken by this gold explorer. By The Gold Report - Source: The Critical Investor for Streetwise Reports   03/27/2020 The coronavirus pandemic together with the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil production increase took its…