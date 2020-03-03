Mobile Health and Telemedicine Provider for Community-Based Healthcare Teams Up with US Health Data Firm

By The Life Science Report

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/26/2020

Reliq Health Technologies advised that it has been selected as remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions partner by U.S. health data company MaxMD.

In a news release, mobile health and telemedicine solutions technology company Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB) announced that “it has partnered with MaxMD of Fort Lee, N.J, a leading U.S. provider of secure healthcare information technology and interoperability solutions.”

“We are thrilled to partner with MaxMD to leverage the rich data their technology platforms can provide for clinicians, healthcare systems and payors…MaxMD has customers in all 50 States and Puerto Rico, and we are excited to introduce their client base to our Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions,” commented Reliq Health Technologies’ CEO Dr. Lisa Crossley.

Scott Finlay, CEO of MaxMD added, “MaxMD provides standards-based solutions that feed legacy systems the data they need, and supply the most advanced information-sharing capabilities in the industry…Working with Reliq Health will allow us to offer our clients new options to expand access to care, improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by using the iUGO Care RPM and CCM platforms.”

The report stated that “MaxMD is the leader in secure healthcare information technology and interoperability solutions, and that its deep technical expertise and industry leadership in the application of Healthcare Information Technology (HIT) standards such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), HL7 Version 2 (V2), Clinical Document Architecture (CDA), public key infrastructure (PKI), USCDI, and the Direct Protocol. MaxMD products enable clients to leverage current and emerging standards through a completely unique approach to data exchange designed to create ‘scalable data liquidity.'”

The report further indicated that “Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market,” and that “the firm’s iUGO Care platform allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery.”

Sign up for our FREE newsletter at: www.streetwisereports.com/get-news

Disclosure:

1) Stephen Hytha compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. He or members of his household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. He or members of his household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the interview or the decision to write an article until three business days after the publication of the interview or article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Reliq Health Technologies, a company mentioned in this article.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

( Companies Mentioned: RHT:TSX.V; RQHTF:OTCQB,

)