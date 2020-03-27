LI & FUNG, Palladium, Hertz, Telus & Boral among Weekly Top Gainers/Losers

Top Gainers – The World Market

1. LI & FUNG – a Hong Kong clothing and accessories trade network.

2. XPDUSD – a precious metal palladium.

Top Losers – The World Market

1. Telus Corporation – a Canadian telecommunications company.

2. Boral Ltd – an Australian manufacturer of building materials.

Top Gainers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. USDRUB, EURRUB – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Russian rouble against the US dollar and the euro.

2. USDMXN, USDZAR – the growth of these charts means the weakening of the Mexican peso and the South African rand to the American dollar.

Top Losers – Foreign Exchange Market (Forex)

1. NZDCAD, NZDUSD – the decline of these charts means the weakening of the New Zealand dollar against the Canadian and American dollars.

2. GBPCAD, GBPUSD – the decline of these charts means the strengthening of the Canadian and American dollars against the British pound.

