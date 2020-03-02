Indonesia cuts FX requirement to boost liquidity

Indonesia’s central bank, one of nine central banks that have cut interest rates in response to the threat to economic growth from the spread of the coronavirus, undertook several measures to “maintain monetary and financial market stability as well as mitigate the COVID-19 risks:”
Bank Indonesia (BI), which cut its benchmark interest rate on Feb. 20 by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, said it would “intensify” its intervention policy to ensure the rupiah’s exchange rate moved in line with its fundamentals, lower the reserve requirement for foreign exchange deposits, lower the rupiah reserve requirement by 50 basis points for banks financing export-import activities and expand the range of transactions available to foreign investors to provide alternative hedging instruments against their rupiah holdings.
The reserve requirement for commercial banks’ foreign exchange deposits will be lowered by 400 basis points to 4.0 percent as of March 16, boosting liquidity in the banking system by around US$3.2 billion and also ease any foreign exchange market pressures, BI said.
The 50 basis point cut in rupiah reserve requirement for banks financing export-imports would take effect on April 1 for nine months before a further review.
In November last year BI lowered the reserve requirement for banks’ rupiah deposits by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent.
Indonesia’s rupiah has plunged since Feb. 19 but bounced back a bit today following BI’s move.
The rupiah was trading at 14,281 to the U.S. dollar today, down 2.5 percent this year.
Bank Indonesia issued the following statement:
-
Intensify triple intervention policy to ensure rupiah exchange rates move in line with the currency’s fundamental value and market mechanisms. To that end, Bank Indonesia will optimise its intervention strategy in the DNDF market, spot market and SBN market in order to minimise the risk of increasing rupiah exchange rate volatility.
-
Lower the FX reserve requirements for commercial banks from 8% to 4%, effective 16th March 2020, which will increase FX liquidity in the banking industry by around USD3.2 billion and simultaneously alleviate foreign exchange market pressures.
-
Lower the rupiah reserve requirements by 50bps for banks financing export-import activity in coordination with the Government. Effective from 1st April 2020 for a period of nine months before a further review, this policy is expected to facilitate export-import activity through lower costs/fees.
-
Expand the range of underlying transactions available to foreign investors in order to provide alternative hedging instruments against rupiah holdings.
-
Reaffirm that global investors can utilise global and domestic custodian banks to conduct investment activity in Indonesia.